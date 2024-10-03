Guitar Hero IRL—Fret Zealot 2 turns you into a rock star

TL;DR: Pick up the Fret Zealot 2 Guitar Teaching LED System for just $249.99 for a limited time.

Most of us have had a fantasy about rocking out on stage. If your fantasy includes a guitar, and you're trying to get to rock-star status, the Fret Zealot 2 can help you get there faster. It's currently on sale for just $249.99 and uses LED lights to make learning simpler.

Whether you're a newbie strumming your first chord or a seasoned player looking to level up, this system turns practice into a full-on light show. You simply connect it to the fretboard on any guitar to get started learning in a hands-on way.

Access over 4,000 video lessons and 250,000 song tracks, all synchronized with the Fret Zealot 2's LED system, to tell you exactly where your fingers should go. The Fret Zealot 2 guides you in real time so you hit every note with precision. Plus, with 10,000+ chords to choose from, the possibilities are endless. Create your own unique chord progressions, master new scales, or jam along with your favorite tracks—this system has it all.

With LEDs that are 200% brighter, you won't miss a single note—even in the darkest room. And with the new magnetic, detachable connector, switching between guitars is a breeze. Want to throw in a little flair? The Fret Zealot 2 features music-responsive light shows that sync with every note you play, turning your practice session into a private concert.

Customize your finger colors, choose alternate tunings, and even upload your own Guitar Pro files. With gesture control and an onboard piezo/MEMS microphone, this isn't just a learning tool—it's a full-on guitar experience.

Get the new and improved Fret Zealot 2 Guitar Teaching LED System for just $249.99 for a limited time.

