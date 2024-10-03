Hilarious doggo goes from walk to high-speed run with just one word (video)

An elderly Dachshund "only knows one speed" when he's out on a walk — a sort of ambling half-trot, if you will. And when his human tries to hurry him along, it's like talking to a turtle. Unless, that is, he says the magic word.

"Come on, the faster you go, the sooner we'll go home," his two-legged walking partner says, showing us the normal pace of his pooch, who is unfazed by the encouragement. But then the man adds, "You wanna get some dinner? Are you hungry?"

And the "dinner" switch is all the pup needs for an instant power boost. As the caption to his TikTok video says, "Watch as he goes from 1 to MAXIMUM OVERDRIVE at a single word." (See clip below, posted by Oreo Boyboy).

Via Newsweek

