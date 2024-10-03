Liz Cheney joins Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in Wisconsin

Conservative Republican former congresswoman Liz Cheney will campaign with Kamala Harris in Wisconsin today. Last month, Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney publicly announced they would be voting for Harris over Trump.

In September, Cheney told an audience at Duke University, "As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

From The Washington Post:

Speaking at the Texas Tribune Festival shortly after backing Harris, Liz Cheney promised to spend the final stretch of the election "doing everything I can" to make voters understand the threat that Trump poses to the country if elected again. "Officially I'm not technically out there as a surrogate, but [I am] absolutely going to be in many key battleground states, very much focused on how important it is that we defeat him in this cycle," Cheney told the crowd in Austin. Harris has promised to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet, raising speculation that a high-profile GOP backer such as Cheney could receive a post. Asked in Austin about possibly serving in a Harris administration, Cheney said she was "not focused on that."

