Man stole ambulance to get to court date for stealing car

A man accused of stealing a car is now accused of stealing an ambulance to get to a court hearing on the former matter. Kody Adams of Oklahoma reportedly had trouble finding a ride to his date with a judge in Pawnee, Oklahoma, then spotted an unoccupied but running LifeNet Emergency Services pickup truck. He took off in it and made it to court in time.

Though he was caught on his way into the courthouse, the truck having been reported missing, the state trooper detaining him allowed him to attend his case. Then they transported him back to Payne County for booking on new auto theft charges.

Embedded below is a local news segment on the escapade.

Solution: the state should provide transportation to anyone required to present themselves in court, since the cost of not doing it includes transporting them to jail.

Man charged after stealing vehicle to make it to court case over another stolen vehicle [KOCO News 5]

