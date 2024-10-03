Melania's representatives backpedal after attempt to fleece CNN

Melania's publisher asked CNN for $250,000.00 to secure her appearance on her own book tour.

In a fantastic move that suggests they are not focused on selling books, Melania's publisher asked CNN for a quarter million dollars to get the infamously careless former model to hawk her story. While it certainly makes more sense to secure speakers' fees than earn money by selling a memoir of Melania Trump, you don't expect the book publisher to be the one asking for the fees.

In an email to CNN, Skyhorse Publishing sent a document labeled, "Confidentiality and Nondisclosure Agreement" that laid out strict terms for an interview and use of material from the book, titled "Melania," due to publish on October 8. On top of that, the agreement stipulated that "CNN shall pay a licensing fee of two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($250,000)." CNN did not sign the agreement. Days later, after a separate CNN journalist asked Skyhorse Publishing about the exorbitant interview fee, the publisher said it had sent the payment demand by mistake. "Neither Melania nor anyone from her team knew anything about the NDA and the document that was sent reflected an internal miscommunication," Tony Lyons, the president and publisher of Skyhorse, told CNN in a statement. "Had CNN signed an NDA, in the normal course of business, we would have approached Melania's team to discuss [specifics of the interview]," Lyons said. CNN

