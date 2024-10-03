Minnesota teachers explode in laughter watching JD Vance in debate (video)

JD Vance might have duped MAGAworld into thinking his string of non-answers earned him a blue ribbon in Tuesday's debate with Gov. Tim Walz, but teachers know best.

And the explosive laughter that erupted in a room full of Minnesota teachers when Vance "answered" whether or not Trump lost in 2020 says it all. (See video below, posted by Education Minnesota.)

The question was simple enough. "Did he lose the 2020 election?" Walz asked Vance towards the end of the debate. But the question, like every question directed at Vance throughout the night, proved to be a real stumper for the shifty candidate, who immediately served up yet another off-topic word salad.

"Tim, I'm focused on the future…" And that's as far as the weirdo got before the large gathering of instructors — some who had allegedly been colleagues with Vance, according to the creators of the TikTok page — fell into uproarious hysterics, drowning out whatever else the Trump toady had to say.

"Educators know BS when they hear it," says the caption of the clip. Yeah, and so do the rest of us.

