Super creepy guys harass a woman in a Waymo

Creepy weirdos trapped a Waymo and harassed the passenger, demanding her phone number to set her free.
It seems natural that jerks will find a way to abuse technology. In this video, a woman is held hostage in a driverless taxi as some a-holes harass her. I am not sure why she declined Police assistance, but she might likely have had the car waiting around hours for the response.
Something seems disconnected in the SFist story, as it says the rider received support from Waymo but also that they didn't call her until hours after the incident. I am not sure which it is, but I am willing to believe their customer support sucks.
The woman, identified only as Amina, adds in a follow-up post that "The first guy stood in front of the car about a minute before I started filming. Then he came around again and the second guy came with him. There was a random guy walking with a blow torch. I was afraid more men would crowd around which thankfully didn't happen."
The Chronicle spoke to Amina, who declined to give her last name. She said there was some sort of customer support message on the dashboard screen saying, "We will help you shortly." She says she clicked on an "in car support" button, which offered a prompt to contact police, which she declined to do. The Chronicle adds Amina "contacted by Waymo hours after the incident."
Waymo spokesperson Julia Ilina told the Chronicle, "In an instance like this, our riders have 24/7 access to Rider Support agents who will help them navigate the situation in real time and coordinate closely with law enforcement officers to provide further assistance as needed."
And the rider Amina seemed satisfied with how this was handled. She added in another follow-up post that "the Waymo team was great and called me with the in car support. They also called me to follow up and all around good at solving this problem."SFist