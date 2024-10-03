Super creepy guys harass a woman in a Waymo

Creepy weirdos trapped a Waymo and harassed the passenger, demanding her phone number to set her free.

It seems natural that jerks will find a way to abuse technology. In this video, a woman is held hostage in a driverless taxi as some a-holes harass her. I am not sure why she declined Police assistance, but she might likely have had the car waiting around hours for the response.

🚨Warning to women in SF 🚨



I love Waymo but this was scary 😣



2 men stopped in front of my car and demanded that I give my number.



It left me stuck as the car was stalled in the street.



Thankfully, it only lasted a few minutes…



Ladies please be aware of this pic.twitter.com/6VEqb1WoJb — Amina (@Amina_io) September 30, 2024

Something seems disconnected in the SFist story, as it says the rider received support from Waymo but also that they didn't call her until hours after the incident. I am not sure which it is, but I am willing to believe their customer support sucks.