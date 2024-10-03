This router might be better than a VPN since it brings 'The Office' back on Netflix!

TL;DR: This VPN router can unblock content on your streaming services, and it's available for $149.97 (reg. $219) through October 27—and it's the lowest price ever!

We can't lie. Netflix, well, isn't quite Netflix-ing these days. Not only did they remove Rick and Morty and The Office, but now, the Spider-Man movies are off Netflix U.S., too! You might think that all is lost, but this physical VPN router can bring your favorite movies and binge-worthy shows back to your screen in no time.

Instead of paying a pesky monthly fee for a digital VPN, you can own the Deeper Connect router forever. You'll have a lifetime of bypassing geo-restrictions and ad-blocking, and this VPN router is now available at the unbeatable price of $149.97 (reg. $219) with free shipping until October 27!

The safest way to get your favorite Netflix content back

If you were attempting to pirate your favorite content that Netflix had removed—which is both inconvenient and can pose a threat to your digital security—you no longer have to do that. With this VPN router, you could be laughing at Michael Scott's one-liners or Rick's comical quips again in no time.

It's so easy to set up this device that even your technologically challenged parents could use it! Just plug it into a USB-C device for power and connect your devices to it like you would Wi-Fi. You can connect up to five connections at once, whether that's your iPhone, PC, or smart TV, and you can choose a server from the router's over 150,000 options.

This VPN router can also filter out ads on your streaming services so you don't experience interruptions while binging The Office on Netflix Canada. In addition, it can block lengthy YouTube ads so you can go back to enjoying your favorite gaming content or mukbang videos!

The Deeper Connect router does more than just help you bypass geo-restrictions so you can rewatch the entire Spider-Man multi-verse—it secures your device and data when you're working. Since it's a decentralized VPN (DPN) and has military-grade encryption, you'll be fully protected against potential cyber threats.

The sooner you order your VPN router, the faster you'll be watching The Office again. It's just $149.97 with free shipping through October 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific. You won't find a better price anywhere else!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.