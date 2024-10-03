TikTok's popular Mr. Prada arrested after driving car of murdered man

A popular TikToker with a following of over 4 million was arrested after driving a stolen car that belonged to a therapist who had been murdered in Texas days before.

Terryon Thomas, a comedic 20-year-old who goes by Mr. Prada online, was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday after police found him driving a black Lincoln that belonged to 69-year-old William Nicholas Abraham — an author and self-described life coach — whose body was found wrapped in a tarp and "partially hidden along the road" near the Louisiana border over the weekend, according to USA Today.

When police noticed Thomas driving Abraham's stolen car, they tried to pull him over, but he reportedly zoomed away, leading the cops on a chase that ended when the influencer sped through a red light and crashed the car.

Thomas was arrested for "aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle," according to aol.com, but police have not yet named a suspect in regards to Abraham's murder. It's not clear whether or not the two men knew each other.

From The Independent:

[Abraham's] body was rolled up in a piece of tarp and found partially hidden along the road, about 60 miles northeast of Baton Rouge, where detectives said Abraham worked. He had been "violently" beaten to death and [had] bruises all over his head and neck, police said. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office later confirmed that the preliminary cause of death was homicide and the manner of death was blunt force trauma. A motive in the killing has yet to be provided by the police, and it is not immediately known whether the victim and Thomas knew each other. According to a biography on his webpage, Abraham was a life coach, licensed professional counselor, motivational speaker and author.

