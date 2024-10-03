Tina Peters, ex-Colorado clerk, tells judge prison won't work out because she needs a magnetic mattress (video)

Former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, sentenced to nine years in prison today, thought she had a solid get-out-of-jail card when she explained in court that she was a child of God, and then warned the judge that "God doesn't like people messing with his kids."
And when that threat didn't do the trick, Peters — the Trump disciple convicted for interfering in the 2020 Colorado election — quickly switched gears, informing the judge that she wasn't a good match for prison because she needs a [checks notes] special mattress to sleep on.
"First of all, I need a magnetic mattress. I've been on that since 1995," she said, explaining that without magnets, it's impossible for her to sleep. "And I will not have that at the Department of Corrections." I'm not sure what it is with conspiracy theorists and their obsession with magnets, but her eleventh-hour plea was a last-ditch effort that did not stick. (See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)
