18th century urinal has lover's eye painted in it

An 18th-century portable urinal contains a lovely painting of an eye inside of it. The ceramic device looks like a teapot, and if I saw one of these in someone's kitchen, that's exactly what I would think it was. I'm glad to know that antique urinals look like this so I can avoid mistaking it as a cup.

Not only is this antique beautifully crafted, it also has a great sense of humor. If you look closely you'll see a line of text about the eye.

Here's what it says: "Ha je te vois petit coquin!", which translates to something along the lines of "Ha! I see you, little rascal."

