You don't want to be known as the 'bad American traveler,' so learn the language!

TL;DR: Babbel can help you learn the local language of your destination with its 14 language offerings, now $149.97 (reg. $599) until October 27!

As much as we'd like to deny it, Americans have earned worldwide recognition for being bad travelers and (generally) unknowledgeable tourists. Don't want to fall into the 'bad American traveler' stereotype? Consider learning the local language, or at least a few key phrases to navigate your destination like a pro!

It's a smart idea to learn your destination's language, whether you're planning to stroll through Paris or surf in Indonesia, and you don't have to look any further than Babbel for help. It's an App Store favorite—it has 10 million users worldwide and counting!—and lifetime access is available for $149.97 (reg. $599) through October 27.

Learn a language to boost your mind and travels

Not only does learning the native tongue make any international trip go a little more smoothly, but it has plenty of benefits for you, too! Studying a new language can improve your concentration, boost your memory, and enhance your creativity.

Before boarding your flight, select from one of Babbel's 14 language offerings—we recommend learning one at a time. Choose Spanish if you're headed to Mexico City or Granada, Indonesian if you're going to Jakarta, or Turkish if you're adventuring to Kosovo.

Dedicating just 10-15 minutes of your day to Babbel's language lessons can help you develop practical conversational skills. Learn how to order crepes, ask for directions to the beach, and more. As you progress through lessons, you could also learn how to speak about pop culture and more complex topics.

Learning a language online is ideal since it offers flexibility, but it does come with struggles—like figuring out how to perfect your pronunciation and accent. Babbel helps by offering speech-recognition technology that listens to and analyzes your speech to help you improve. You might just impress an international hottie!

Worried that you're not learning as quickly as you'd like? Bring your Babbel lessons anywhere, even when you're offline, by downloading them ahead of time. Personalized review sessions are also available to help you retain the phrases and words you've learned.

Enrich your mind and next international adventure by learning a new language with this $149.97 Babbel lifetime subscription. No coupon is needed, but this price drop ends October 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

