Your vacation could be doomed before takeoff: Flight booking mistakes to avoid

Think you're a savvy flight booker? Read this HuffPost article in which travel agents reveal ten costly mistakes even experienced travelers make when booking their trips. They emphasize the importance of considering factors beyond just price, such as schedules, layovers, service quality, the importance of building in buffer time for connections, analyzing seat options, and booking directly with airlines rather than through third-party websites to ensure better customer service and flexibility.

Common mistakes travelers make when booking flights:

Choosing an airline based solely on price Booking connecting flights when there's a nonstop option Booking tight connections Traveling with loved ones without linking reservations Choosing seats before fully analyzing their options Repeatedly searching for flights while logged into their browser Booking the cheapest fare class without checking the restrictions Overlooking time zones and jet lag when choosing their outbound flight Forgetting to check nearby airport options Using online third-party bookers

Previously:

• Couple gets too easy on EasyJet flight — and their sex act gets them busted

• SAS flight makes emergency landing when a live mouse pops out of a passenger's meal