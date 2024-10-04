Elon Musk's latest rant targets chess, claiming it's too simple and needs space lasers

Elon was duped into grossly overpaying for Xitter. Attempting to salvage the situation, he commanded his underlings to prioritize all his posts atop everyone's feed. He now whiles away his days in repeated, futile attempts at wit and intellect.

His latest pathetic effort to feign intelligence is his assertion that chess is inferior due to its lack of space lasers.

He xitted:

Chess has a tiny number of degrees of freedom compared to reality: only 64 squares, no fog of war, no tech tree, no terrain differences, same starting pieces & positions every time and you can't invent new pieces during the game. All of those factors and more are present in reality. So it may seem like someone is close to checkmate in reality, but that doesn't matter if they suddenly vaporize the opponent's king with lasers from space that never existed before! Given that there are even winning moves in chess that seem like blunders to humans, then when it comes to understanding winning moves in reality, it is vastly harder to tell.

In other words, Chess isn't an open-ended space war game, and therefore it sucks. Or could it be that his significantly more intelligent PayPal Mafia colleague Peter Thiel kicked his ass so hard in Chess that his only coping mechanism is to disparage it?

[via Futurism]

