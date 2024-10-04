Federal judge OK's Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A federal judge yesterday allowed President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to move forward, potentially delivering relief to tens of millions of Americans.

The development stems from a lawsuit against the aid package brought by seven GOP-led states. The states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, North Dakota and Ohio — said the U.S. Department of Education's new debt cancellation effort is illegal. However, Hall found that Georgia lacked standing to sue against the relief plan, and could not be the venue for the case.