Fernand Aubry's 1951 bat mask (and an appropriately gothic dress)

October has finally arrived, and I'm glad that my instagram feed is full of more spooky imagery and cool vintage costumes. Today I came across this stunning image from 1951 of a woman wearing a bat face mask and a gothic dress.

This mask looks like it would be a fun challenge to try and recreate for Halloween this year. If you zoom in closely, you can see that the (fake) bat on the mask has a cute yet subtle little face. I love how the shape of the bat aligns with where the woman's nose, ears, and other facial features would be.

Vintage halloween costumes are always my favorites to look at. I love seeing the DIY approach people took to make their costume visions come to life. From Instagram: '"The Bat" from a German fashion magazine c.1951.The mask was created by the French make up artist Fernand Aubry.⁠'



