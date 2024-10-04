LA hacks: free parking, secret shortcuts & more 

Adam Tschorn of The Los Angeles Times asked readers to send him their favorite tips and coping strategies for navigating the sprawling, centerless megalopolis.

Some of them are obvious, at least to Angelinos: visit L.A. landmarks and beaches before 8:30 AM to avoid crowds; plan for a 90-minute travel time to most L.A. destinations regardless of distance; take park-and-ride shuttles to the Hollywood Bowl to avoid traffic and parking issues.

But there are some good ones that I wasn't aware of:

Use the free DASH bus to visit Griffith Observatory instead of driving and paying for expensive parking.

For LAX drop-offs during busy departure times, use the arrivals level instead of departures.

Park for free at "Loading Only" zones after 6 PM on weekdays and all day Sunday.

Visit the Intercontinental Hotel lobby for a great view of Los Angeles.

The headline promises to share "how to park for free at LAX." And while true, most people won't be able to take advantage of the little-known trick: motorcycle parking is free in the lots inside the LAX horseshoe.

