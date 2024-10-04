MAGA judge Michele Fiore convicted of stealing $70k from fallen cop's memorial fund for plastic surgery and daughter's wedding

Nothing says MAGA like defrauding suckers for personal gain. And nothing says Ultra MAGA when the defrauder is a judge who used funds meant to honor a fallen police officer to pay for her daughter's wedding and lavish gifts on herself.

Michele Fiore, ex-Las Vegas City Councilwoman and recent Pahrump, Nevada justice of the peace (she has no law degree), misappropriated $70,000 in donations intended to honor fallen officer Alyn Beck. She spent it on personal expenses: rent, plastic surgery, and her daughter's wedding. Fiore was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud.

Fiore could face significant prison time. Typically, each count of wire fraud carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. With six counts of wire fraud plus the conspiracy charge, Fiore could theoretically face over 100 years in prison if convicted on all counts and given maximum sentences to be served consecutively.

But if Trump wins he will free her on his first day in office.

Previously:

• This gun-crazy Trump-loving Nevada gubernatorial candidate has one heck of an ad