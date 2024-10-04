MAGA school board installs windows in middle-school bathrooms so they can take a peek (video)

The sex-obsessed extreme right has really outdone themselves this time, adding windows to Pennsylvania middle-school bathrooms so that adults can peep at teenagers who need to pee. (See their handiwork in a video below, posted by TizzyEnt.)

Of course, the voyeuristic viewing slots have only been installed in bathrooms designated for kids who identify as transgender, and students say passers-by can not only see inside, but can also "hear bowel movements and other restroom activities," according to LGBTQ Nation.

NBC News reports that one of the windows already installed is at Emory H. Markle Middle School in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and although the creeps in charge claim it's to monitor vaping and bullying, their justification is nullified by the fact that "single-sex multiuser restrooms" will remain windowless and private.

"Students and parents alike expressed shock at these changes," reports LGBTQ Nation. "Students who use the gender-identity bathrooms no longer use them due to these windows."



A PA Schoolboard is installing windows in Middle School bathrooms so anyone passing by can spy in students. pic.twitter.com/3EutUQMAEi — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) October 3, 2024

Previously: Husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder accused of rape by alleged menage a trois lover

