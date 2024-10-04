Michigan cops post photo of roadside Bigfoot encounter

Michigan state troopers on patrol were startled to spot a Bigfoot strolling down a busy street in the city of Cadillac.

"The troopers took quick action because they knew this wasn't a cutout," stated Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.

After engaging with the suspect, the police determined that Bigfoot was not "up to any mischief." They asked for a photo and then sent the cryptid on its way.

Carroll told WWJ News Radio that it was really just a man in a costume who "is looking forward to Halloween and is planning to do some candy shopping before the holiday rolls around." I'm not sure how he's so confident that wasn't a real Sasquatch on a walkabout.

(via Coast to Coast)

