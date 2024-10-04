Moose enjoys dip in swimming pool but can't get out

The moose is not on the loose. In fact, the moose got stuck in a swimming pool.

A homeowner in New Hampshire called emergency services to report the unusual visitor, and firefighters arrived at 8:45 a.m. Thursday to figure out how to help it out the backyard pool. Fortunately, all that needed to be done was remove a roll cover spanning the width: the animal then walked out the shallow end and strolled into the woods.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi cautioned locals against getting too close to bathing moose: "I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation."