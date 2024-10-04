Morning Door is a unique digital adventure

I had a great time playing around with Morning Door, a dreamlike experience from a website called A Number From the Ghost created by Peter Adams. On this site, players can navigate various digital spaces that are mysterious and awe-inspiring.

In this particular world, you can move around a peaceful interior space using your arrow keys. Each room in the space has a giant window, looking out into a strange solar system filled with moving colorful pieces, stars, and a planet. Be sure to play with your volume on, as the sounds are an essential part of the experience.

This "game" isn't about getting points, but rather exploring this immersive world of ethereal sights and sounds. All of the other worlds are fun to explore too, and you can browse through them and choose one here.

