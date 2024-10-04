New Raspberry Pi 500 all-in-one hinted at in data

Jenny List reports that the existence of a new all-in-one computer from Raspberry Pi is hinted at in data on Github. The Raspberry Pi 500 is just a model number, but would be a successor to the Pi 400, a remarkable 80s-style all-in-one with the hardware packed into the keyboard. Popular with retrogamers and educators, it's long due for an upgrade.

So we welcome the chance of an all-in-one with a Pi 5 heart, and if we had a wish list for it then it should include that mini PCI-E slot on board for SSDs and other peripherals. Such a machine would we think become a must-have for any space-constrained bench.

I would like displayport "alt mode" over USB-C, meaning it can run off a single cable to a monitor, but the Pi 5 doesn't so I doubt a 500 will either. But it'll be great for kids to learn computers the oldschool way. I think it should have a trackpad or Thinkpad-style trackpoint too, but look at me being choosy!

A while back someone got tired waiting for an official 500 and made their own.