The Boss endorses Kamala Harris, repudiates Donald Trump

These three minutes of Bruce Springsteen speaking about the importance of the 2024 elections and endorsing Kamala Harris are epic.

Known as "The Boss" for his leadership and ensuring his musicians got paid, Bruce Springsteen has never been quiet about his opinions. The singer of New Jersey's unofficial state song, "Born to Run," praises the Harris Walz ticket highly and destroys Donald Trump as un-American in no uncertain terms.

Holy shit! Bruce Springsteen, with one of the most eloquent endorsements for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz you'll hear. The Boss also delivered one of the strongest repudiations of the loathsome piece of shit I've heard from anyone. Let's fucking go‼️🙌🌊🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/CVHX2UlapG — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 3, 2024

