These DIY flying paper bats are an easy and fun way to get into the Halloween spirit!

Finally, October is here and that means Halloween is just around the corner! If you're in need of some new decoration ideas, and love arts and crafts, you'll love this video by Miami, Florida-based Lucia Mallea, who describes herself on her Instagram as a "Latina Artist & Maker" who specializes in "happy crafts & tons of magic."

In the video, Mallea demonstrates, step-by-step, how to make three different kinds of paper bats: a flying paper bat, a cute origami bat, and a flying clothes pin bat. The materials are simple—all you'll need are (1) black and purple construction paper, (2) scissors (3) glue or tape, (4) white, black, and pink acrylic markers, and (5) clothes pins.

Mallea explains:

In this video, I'll show you how to make 3 easy paper flying bats that anyone can create! These simple DIY bat crafts are perfect for Halloween decorations, classroom activities, kids' crafts, party décor, or even as unique gift ideas. You can turn these paper bats into fun garlands, wall decorations, or spooky ornaments for your Halloween setup. Follow along with this step-by-step tutorial and get ready to have some creative fun!

The bats are so cute and don't look *too* difficult to make. I'm going to try making the flying paper bat, it's just so cool! Enjoy!

And for extra fun, here's a cute bat garland from Mallea that you can make!