Trump is wrong again: turns out Springfield's goose killer was a white man

In mid-September, when Donald Trump was spewing dangerous lies about pet-eating Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, he also claimed that the same immigrants were stealing local geese.

"A recording of 911 calls show that residents are reporting that the migrants are walking off with the town's geese," the former president-turned-convicted felon said. "They're taking the geese."

Welp, turns out the racist buffoon was right about one thing — someone was indeed meddling with the geese. But the culprit is not a Haitian as Trump would like you to believe (and fear). Instead, the goose killer is a white gentleman named Brian Comer, who pleaded guilty last week not for simply walking off with the geese, but killing them on a golf course with a shotgun.

From The Independent:

Brian Comer of Springfield was issued a citation last month for shooting two geese at a golf course, according to Clark County Municipal Court filings first reported by Texas-based investigative journalist Steven Monacelli.A witness told an officer ahead of Comer's citation that he saw a "white male, in his late fifties or early sixties" riding a lawnmower before getting off and shooting two geese with a shotgun, the court filings reveal. Comer was "cooperative" and admitted to shooting the two geese, according to the court filings. Comer told an officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources he believed he was entitled to shoot them because the golf course had a "nuisance permit." An officer then issued him a citation. He pleaded guilty at his September 18 arraignment, Clark County records show.

