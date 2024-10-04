Trump's crowd size is just a flaccid version of its former self, as exposed in new video (video)

For an insecure alpha male obsessed with size, Donald Trump must feel shafted after the extreme shrinkage of his latest crowd was exposed.

Speaking in a gymnasium at a rally in Saginaw, Michigan yesterday, his MAGA mob was strategically packed into about a third of the room, and could make for a bulging visual if photographed from just the right angle.

But video caught the true nature of his crowd size, which has shriveled to just a flaccid version of its former self. Check out the three videos below, including one that shows just a trickle of folks entering the venue, reportedly just an hour before Trump was scheduled to arrive. He can pump his accordion hands all he wants, but once a crowd loses this much juice, there's no going back. (See Trump footage below, posted by Taylor Popielarz.)

A look at the crowd as Trump takes the stage here in Saginaw, Michigan.



