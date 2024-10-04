Ward Sutton's faux conservative cartoonist "Kelly" goes highbrow in LA

If you're in or near Los Angeles and a fan of Stan Kelly's scathing meta-satirical "right-wing" editorial cartoons from The Onion, you can see his original artwork displayed at the American Punchline exhibit at Subliminal Projects.

Cartoonist Ward Sutton claims to be only Kelly's assistant, but I have it on good authority that he does much more than that. There are rumors that Kelly himself is a fictional character created by Sutton to satirize not only right-wing, MAGA opinions, but to satirize the way a right-wing, MAGA cartoonist would satirically express them.

The Kelly creation is brilliant and absolutely hilarious every single week, with figures festooned with labels like "Honest, Hard-Working Citizens" and "Today's Mixed-Up Teens," and a crying Statue of Liberty in just about every cartoon.

Image posted with the permission of Ward Sutton

Image posted with the permission of Ward Sutton

And his "Sickos"-labeled window-watcher has become a viral sensation.

Image posted with the permission of Ward Sutton

At the exhibition, you can see original Kelly art created by Sutton, and it looks amazing.

Photo posted with the permission of Subliminal Projects

Good lord, Sutton even did the comic Kelly will eventually draw when and if Donald Trump ever dies.

Photo posted with the permission of Subliminal Projects

The American Punchline exhibition features Sutton and nine other artists "who use satire, humor, and camp as an artistic tool, to criticize political and social injustices," and the whole thing looks great. I can't identify every participating primate in this group shot, but that's Sutton on the right, labeled "Some Hack," and that's Shepard Fairey in the middle.

Photo posted with the permission of Subliminal Projects

Participating artists are: Ade Ogunmowo (Polo Cutty), Elyse Pignolet, Guerrilla Girls, Isabelle Brourman, Kelly Breez, Nadya Tolokonnikova (Pussy Riot), Robbie Conal, Shepard Fairey, Ward Sutton (Stan Kelly), and Winston Tseng. The American Punchline exhibition runs until November 9.