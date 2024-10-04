What's not to love about this Chromebook that's cheaper than your next dinner date?

TL;DR: This Samsung Chromebook might only be $80, but it comes with Google Assistant, 12.5 hours of battery life, and fast WiFi!

Did you know you could get a laptop for less than your next dinner date? No, we're not pulling your leg. It might not be as technologically advanced as Apple's latest collection of MacBooks, but you're getting a fully functional Samsung Chromebook 4 for only $79.99 (reg. $229)!

You might not even need another laptop, but this deal is just way too good to let slip by. We'll get one thing cleared up first—this Chromebook is so affordable, thanks to the fact that it's refurbished. It was awarded a Grade "B" rating, meaning it may have minor wear and tear on its exterior, but it arrives with 70% battery health.

Since it weighs less than three pounds and has a compact build, you can bring this Samsung Chromebook anywhere. Take it to campus, the office, or your favorite coffee shop, and it will keep up with you since it was designed to withstand bumps, drops, and extreme temperatures!

Check out this laptop's other neat specs:

11.6-inch HD display for viewing YouTube tutorials, Netflix, and your favorite documents

12.5 hours of battery life, so you won't need to stay close to an outlet throughout the day

Google Assistant so you can use voice commands to change settings

Built-in virus protection so your information and Chromebook are secure against threats

Ultra-speedy Gigabit WiFi for fast downloads and uninterrupted browsing.

Whether you want this laptop 'just because' or as a secondary device, you don't wait too long to scoop up this deal that's less than a nice dinner out.

Grab this 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook for just $79.99—that's 65% off!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.