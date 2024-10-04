What's that? You'll never have to pay a subscription for your Microsoft apps ever again!

TL;DR: Upgrade your productivity suite to Microsoft Office 2021, available for Windows for only $54.97 during Deal Days!

Here's an unfortunate truth: subscriptions run our daily lives. As much as you hate to admit it, you're paying a small fortune for your monthly Netflix, Amazon Prime, and DoorDash accounts…and the recurring fees don't end there. You're probably also paying a subscription for your daily productivity apps.

What if we told you there's a way to make Microsoft's popular apps yours—without any recurring fees? We're not trying to pull your leg. A lifetime license for the entire Microsoft Office suite for Windows is available for $54.97, a fraction of the usual price of $219. However, you only have until October 27 to snatch up this deal!

What's in Microsoft Office 2021?

All you need to download these apps is to ensure your Windows PC has its OS updated to Windows 10 or 11 and has 1GB of RAM available. Once your device satisfies those requirements, you'll receive Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams.

Along with Microsoft Office's classic apps, you'll get two special PC apps: Publisher and Access. Create flyers for your Etsy sticker shop with Publisher, or use Access to store your analytics and references.

How Microsoft Office is better than Microsoft 365

This Microsoft Office deal is so much better than Microsoft 365 for one reason: it doesn't require any subscription fees. Yup, when you pay the one-time fee, those productivity apps are actually yours for life—plus, they're regularly updated, so you're using the latest versions.

While you'll be able to avoid subscription fees, the downside of this license is that it's tied to your current device. That means if or whenever you upgrade your Windows device, you'll need to purchase another license key. Still, that's not such a hassle, considering you're saving on pesky Microsoft 365 fees.

You have until October 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific to outfit your Windows device with Microsoft Office 2021 for just $54.97. Act now since supplies are limited!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.