Fascinating photo of a train crossing Elephant Butte Dam in 1915

This fascinating photo shows a train being transported across Elephant Butte Dam in the early 20th century. The image almost looks unreal, as the train car is hanging by a few cables, hundreds of feet above the water.

I'm glad they were able to get this photo of the event, given that cameras weren't as accessible then as they were today. For some reason, this photo triggers my fear of heights, even though nobody was riding in the train while it was being transported.

From Got Weird on Instagram: "A steam locomotive is transported across the Rio Grande River via a cable in New Mexico, USA, 1915."

