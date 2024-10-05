This remarkable sonar image may depict the Loch Ness Monster

Shaun Sloggie captured his incredible sonar image 98 meters down in Loch Ness. Could it be Nessie?
Sloggie operates a tour company called Cruise Loch Ness. According to the Irish Star, his boat is"tailored with high-tech sound wave sonar to penetrate the aquatic vista" and on September 22, "it revealed an extended object with apparent air cavities – a dead ringer for the mythical beast of lore.
"[It's the] strangest thing that I have ever seen on sonar in my life," Sloggie says. "When I put that image on the screen, you can feel the chill on-board."
Sloggie and the crew returned to the area later, but Nessie, as we know, is camera shy and had long since departed for calmer waters.
