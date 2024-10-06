Want to be a better project manager than Michael Scott? Use this Microsoft app!

TL;DR: You'll never miss a project deadline when you have Microsoft Project 2021, now less than $20 for life through October 27!

As much as we love how hilarious Michael Scott is, we know for a fact we'd hate to be him. Seriously! He's a pretty incompetent manager, and we're honestly shocked that he somehow didn't blow through the Dunder Mifflin's budget or miss multiple deadlines. He could've been a way better manager if he had this Microsoft tool.

If you're managing a team or organizing a project like your favorite character from The Office, Microsoft Project 2021 Professional is about to be your best friend. This software is designed to make project management more seamless, whether you're trying to align numerous timelines or budget effectively and accurately. It's now available for only $17.97 (reg. $249) if you buy by October 27!

The key to more effective project management

Instead of holding ineffective town hall meetings like Michael Scott did, you could get Pam, Dwight, and Jim (aka your team) on the same page—and started on the right foot—with Microsoft Project.

Here's what this project management software lets you do:

Begin projects by selecting from Project's pre-built templates and sync your work with Project Online and Project Server.

Schedule multiple project deadlines efficiently with auto-population of start and end dates.

Coordinate tasks and due dates for yourself and your team in one easy-to-find place.

Create what-if scenarios to see the result of certain tasks you assign or if obstacles occur.

Record project and non-project hours with Microsoft Project's timesheet feature.

If your project requires you to use additional software, Microsoft Project is compatible with Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC), Office LTSC, and Office 2021. And to keep your team moving, you'll get lifetime access to customer support from Microsoft if you ever run into issues with this project management software.

You don't want to be known as the Michael Scott of your office. Grab lifetime access to Microsoft Project 2021 Professional for just $17.97. You only have until October 27 at 11:59 PM Pacific to snatch up this offer while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

