Alcoholism charity executive busted for drunk driving for the third time

Eliza Loftus, 26, is the marketing director and chief fundraiser at Be Well Stay Well, a charity that provides counseling for alcohol and drunk addiction in Cheshire, England. She recently pled guilty to driving drunk, crashing her car into a tree, and hiding from police in a bush. Loftus had blood-alcohol level was .24, three times the legal limit of .08. This was her third conviction of DWI since April 2022. (One of the prior convictions was for being under the influence of cannabis; the other, alcohol.)

According to The Telegraph, "the court heard that Ms Loftus was driving home from a night out at a pub on April 7 when her white Ford Ka careered into a tree shortly after midnight."

Her attorney says she is now receiving treatment from the charity where she works.

(Thanks, Chanté McCormick!)

Previously:

• Police drunk driving simulation results in real crash injuring five people

• Drunk driving suspect switched seats with dog when pulled over

• King Tut may have died in a drunk driving accident



