American tourist giveaways: Habits that scream "I'm from the US"

Over at Reddit's r/NoStupidQuestions, a redditor asked: "I read a post on here a while ago that said that the CIA has a class for their agents about how to look less American when in other countries so they don't stand out as much. One thing I remember is that they said Americans lean on things a lot. I just read another post that said Americans smile a lot. So what are things that Americans do that make us stick out? What would make you say 'oh, that's definitely an American?'"

Lots of redditors from the U.S. and Europe weighed in. Here are some key things that often give away Americans when they're in other countries:

Speaking loudly, especially in public places Being very friendly and chatty with strangers Smiling a lot, even at people they don't know Wearing casual clothes like jeans, t-shirts, sneakers in more formal settings Wearing baseball caps Leaning on things or against walls Using American English phrases and slang Asking for ice in drinks Tipping generously in countries where it's not expected Saying where in America they're from rather than just "the US" when asked Having very straight, white teeth Carrying water bottles everywhere Using a knife and fork in the "cut and switch" style Wearing university/college apparel Being direct in communication style Expressing enthusiasm openly Making small talk with service workers Wearing shorts in urban areas Asking if places take credit cards Having a confident, relaxed posture and gait

Of course, these are generalizations and won't apply to all Americans. But they are some common traits that locals in other countries often notice as distinctively American.

