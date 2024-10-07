DeSantis threatens TV stations over abortion rights ad

In the funhouse mirror world of MAGA, "free speech" means "people must be punished for saying things I don't want to hear." And there's no place in the United States with more warped mirrors than Florida, a big state controlled by a tiny man with shoe lifts and a crippling persecution complex.

As reported in The Independent, Governor Ron DeSantis is threatening a TV station for airing an abortion rights campaign ad.

The ad, which you can see here, features a Tampa woman named Caroline. She describes how she had to have an abortion after she was found to have a brain tumor while pregnant.

"The doctors knew that if I did not end my pregnancy, I would lose my baby, I would lose my life, and my daughter would lose her mom," says, Caroline. "Florida has now banned abortion … even in cases like mine. Amendment 4 is going to protect women like me."

Florida has a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, one of the most Draconian abortion laws in the country. If passed, Amendment 4 would enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution.

But Florida's Department of Health, under orders from wee Governor DeSantis, is threatening WFLA TV with legal action for airing the commercial.



From The Independent:

The department claims the ad is illegal under section 386.01 of Florida law that allows the state to remove any "nuisance" that "threatens or impairs" people's health. "The advertisement is not only false; it is dangerous," the letter reads. The Health Department said that if the ad is not removed within 24 hours, the department will initiate legal proceedings to obtain an injunction. Critics have accused the state government of "fascism" and trying to silence political rivals. Leon County Democrats responded: "Outrageous bullying using the government. Pure fascism."

DeSantis is so afraid of Amendment 4 that he ordered police to visit the homes of people who signed the petition to put it on the ballot.

If you want to know what a MAGA United States would be like, look at Florida.

