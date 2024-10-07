Extreme heat mutates cute baby on Japanese shop sign into horrifying demon-child — and tourists love it

A Japanese clothing store has become a tourist attraction for horror fans after the cute baby on its sign morphed into a terrifying demon-child.

The baby, adorning the front of Nagahama City's Hangai shop, took its first step into the dark world last summer, when extreme heat melted its eyes and mouth, turning the infant's facial features into what looked like creepy black holes.

But the demonic transformation was not complete until this summer, when another wave of extraordinarily hot weather further mutated the li'l monster's eyes and mouth, giving The Exorcist a run for its money. (See images below, posted by Mothership.)

The owner of the store, Masanao Itaya, told Japanese-based FNN last year that the sign had been up for nine years without any problems, but was no match for the recent rising temperatures. He said the new look changed his "favorite" sign into a "pitiful sight." Pitiful, that is, until he noticed that the horror show had attracted more visitors, who were trekking out to his shop to take pics, which were then posted all over social media. Although he had intended to replace the sign, for now he will enjoy the attention — and free advertising.

Baby on Japan store sign turns into horror poster child as ink melts in intense heat https://t.co/l6UIFdtLnP pic.twitter.com/ABK2TMBJex — Mothership (@MothershipSG) September 29, 2024

Via Oddity Central

