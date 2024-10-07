From Million Dollar Baby to Requiem for a Dream: the most depressing mainstream films

"What is the most depressing mainstream movie?" asks a redditor on r/askreddit. The answers include movies about human suffering, loss, societal issues, and the hopeless situations faced by their characters.
Million Dollar Baby – Soul-crushing story of a boxer's tragic fate.
Grave of the Fireflies – Heartbreaking tale of orphaned children during World War II.
The Deer Hunter – Devastating portrayal of the Vietnam War's impact on soldiers.
Bridge to Terabithia – Unexpected loss of a young friend causes deep grief.
The Wrestler – Depressing portrayal of a washed-up wrestler's struggles.
Manchester by the Sea – Deals with overwhelming grief and guilt.
The Road – Post-apocalyptic survival story with constant bleakness.
Schindler's List – Brutal depiction of the Holocaust.
Requiem for a Dream – Tragic downward spiral of drug addiction.
Marley & Me – Emotional journey of a family's beloved dog, ending in loss.
A.I. Artificial Intelligence – Exploration of loneliness and the search for love.
Threads – Terrifying and bleak portrayal of nuclear war aftermath.
Dancer in the Dark – Tragic story of a woman facing numerous hardships.
Leaving Las Vegas – Depiction of alcoholism and self-destruction.
Boys Don't Cry – true story of transgender man's tragic fate.
I don't think anyone mentioned A Serbian Film (which I didn't see and won't see) and Speak No Evil (which I did see, and I'm sorry that I saw), but that could be because they aren't really main stream. These movies could also be considered more disturbing than depressing, but there's enough overlap between those two ideas that I would add them to the list above.
Previously:
• Why Google's CAPTCHA images are 'so unbearably depressing'
• Red Dead Redemption 2 is depressing as all get out
• Mind-bogglingly depressing women's magazine from 1966
• Theme from Friends as a depressing, minor-key ballad