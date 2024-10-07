GEICO terminating insurance for Cybertrucks

The second-largest automotive insurance underwriter in the county has determined that the Tesla Cybertruck "Doesn't Meet Our Underwriting Guidelines" and is canceling policies.

If you need confirmation that the Cybertruck is a terrible car, a customer with eight cars insured by GEICO is having the Cybertruck, and only the Cybertruck is rejected. This tells you they don't want anything to do with the car and are willing to lose the driver's business.

Many factors are likely at play when an insurance company stops covering an individual or a vehicle. You might think the insurance company has deemed the driver unsafe because he/she has been in a lot of accidents or for some other reason; however, in Anderson's case, he says he has an amazing record. More importantly, Anderson has eight vehicles. GEICO is only choosing to terminate the insurance coverage from Cybertruck and is actively pursuing renewal of his vehicle coverage for the rest. This leaves no doubt that GEICO's issue is directly related to the Tesla Cybertruck and not to Anderson or other factors. Torque News

Previously:

