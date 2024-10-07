Here's how you can charge and connect multiple devices at once!

TL;DR: This multi-functional charging and connectivity hub comes with three USB 2.0 ports, two USB-C ports, and more for $23.99 (reg. $36).

With all the devices you have, it seems like there aren't enough outlets to charge everything all at once. What if we told you there's a neat little device that'll help you do just that…as well as expand your device connectivity at the same time?

Yup, we aren't trying to pull your leg. With this 10-port charging and USB expansion hub, you can streamline your charging and connectivity needs with one accessory. It comes with plenty of interfaces, like USB-C to USB 3.0, USB 2.0 ports, and even dedicated storage card slots for only $23.99 (reg. $36)!

The multi-functional hub you never knew you needed

Rather than struggle with charging all your devices or worry about how many productivity-enhancing peripherals you can add to your home office, just add this hub to the mix. While it's sleek and weighs just 5.2 ounces, it comes with plenty of charging and connectivity options.

Check out what you'll get:

USB-C to USB 3.0 interfaces: helpful for pairing a second monitor

Three USB 2.0 ports: for connecting your mouse, keyboard, USB flash drives, etc., to your laptop or monitor

2 USB-C ports: to charge gear like your laptop, smartphone, etc.

Storage slots: to access or expand your storage with standard SD and microSD cards

Along with all those ports, you can enjoy wireless charging with this hub—bye, bye cables! Adjust the wireless charging power (it offers 2.5W, 5W, 10W, and 15W) before placing your compatible device on it. It even provides a PD charging port so you can juice up your tech more quickly.

Open up your connectivity and charging option when you grab this portable 10-port charging hub for just $23.99 while supplies last!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.