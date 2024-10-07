Impressive 1.5-meter "sea snake" found by beach clean-up crew was something else entirely

A group collecting trash on the Danish island of Bornholm stumbled on a fantastic "sea snake" specimen that washed up on the shore. See below. Recognizing that the 1.5-meter snake was quite unusual looking, they had it further analyzed. Conservation group NaturBornholm determined it wasn't a sea snake at all but rather a whale penis.

According to IFL Science, the dismembered member "previously belonged to a humpback whale that washed up on the beach at Dueodde in southern Bornholm earlier this year."

"Now it goes in the freezer, and we'll figure out what to do with it later," nature guide Kenneth Nielsen told Dagens.

When I visited the wondrous Icelandic Phallological Museum, I was struck at the diversity of penises found in just one country. But in terms of size, the most impressive were the whale dicks. Indeed, the blue whale penis can range in length between 8-10 feet. Above is an image of a sperm whale penis displayed at the museum.



