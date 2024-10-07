Judge receives death threats for jailing criminal MAGA fanatic

How can you tell if someone is MAGA? Besides believing in a wide variety of fairy tales and conspiracy theories that any eight-year-old would write off as being ridiculous, MAGA folk have an irksome habit of threatening to kill people who don't share their delusional fantasies.

Take the case of former Colorado's Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. A jury found the election denier guilty of allowing unauthorized access to Mesa County's election system, permitting the misuse of a county security card, and deceiving officials about the identity of a person (affiliated with MAGA simp Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow) who accessed the system.

Judge Matthew Barrett sentenced Peters to 9 years incarceration, calling her "as defiant as any defendant this court has ever seen." He also noted her lack of remorse and continued promotion of discredited claims.

True to form, death threats against Barrett began flooding in shortly after. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Wendy Likes, informed The Hill that they were "investigating multiple threats made to courthouse staff following the trial verdict." She added, "Our Intel Unit thoroughly vets any threats; any viable threat will be taken seriously."

And Will Sightler, court executive for the 21st Judicial District issued a statement Friday, stating, "We are receiving threats and compliments regarding Judge Barrett's sentencing of Tina Peters. We are currently reviewing and taking appropriate action as necessary."

As for Peters, she will be safe in her prison cell, albeit without her special magnetic bed.

