New Jersey GOP candidate freezes during debate: "medical episode" (video)

New Jersey's Republican Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw was debating against Democrat Andy Kim on Sunday when he suddenly froze.

"We need to make sure that we are dealing with affordability in a sensible way," Bashaw said. He then opened his mouth, as if he wanted to say more, but appeared to have a "medical episode," as online viewers put it.

Kim rushed to his side, asking if he was okay, to which Bashaw answered, "Yeah," but he then continued to to stand motionless, seemingly unable to speak further. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

"I think we need to take a commercial break," the moderator said, as a handler rushed to Bashaw's side.

The candidates reportedly took a break, but later continued the debate without another hitch. When asked what had happened, Bashaw "blamed the incident on not eating food before the debate," according to Newsweek — an excuse I can totally relate to. Hopefully that is all it was.

Republican New Jersey Senate candidate Curtis Bashaw freezes up during debate in what is being called a "medical episode". He is initially assisted by his Democratic opponent Andy Kim. Bashaw later recovered. pic.twitter.com/42ivDw4Ujf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 7, 2024

