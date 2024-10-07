The best low-cost All-in-One tool kit

Project Farm offers a super practical review of simple household tool sets.

Everyone has had at least one of these All-in-One tool kits. Some are very good, some are junk, and if I were going to trust any online opinion, it'd be Todd at Project Farm. His fun-to-watch testing offers a great option for $60 at the end, which is probably the right price to pay as I'd likely lose all the parts very quickly.

The video's description contains links to all the various sets. Over time I bought a tool bag and dumped all the various parts from several kits into it.

