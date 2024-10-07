These two Huskies have mastered the "Coincidance"

This is the best interpretation of "Coincidance" that I've seen—I can't stop watching these two Huskies, Kira and Zoya, absolutely killing it on the dance floor. Their little butt wiggles and toe-taps (in those adorably tiny tennis shoes!) are bringing me joy today.

Even if you don't recognize the title, you've no doubt heard the viral hit "Coincidance" by comedy duo James Manzello and Matt Pavich via their group "Handsome Dancer." They released the song, which tells a ridiculous tale of two men who love to dance, in 2015. The Music Man describes the video:

The hilarious video shows Manzello and Pavich dancing their strange, yet amusing shoulder shimmy in various locations across Europe whilst the narrator appears sporadically throughout, dressed in a full tuxedo sporting a fabulous moustache in the reminiscent style of Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The video went viral on TikTok, inspiring millions of shares and stitches. But I don't think anyone can beat Kira and Zoya's Coincidance!

See more of these gorgeous and talented Huskies living "their best life in Colorado," with "style, sass, and Huskitude," on their YouTube channel.