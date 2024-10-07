To heck with the CDC — Marjorie Taylor Greene promotes swigging raw milk

The CDC says drinking raw milk can cause "serious illness" by exposing people to E. coli, Salmonella, and other "harmful germs." So naturally, Marjorie Taylor Greene is promoting it.

"Raw milk does a body good," Greene Xitted over the weekend, along with an unappetizing image of an unlabeled mason jar sloppily filled to the brim with what looks like milk. "Make America Healthy Again!" (See image below.)

The only problem with the Georgia Qongresswoman's MAHA message is that she doesn't warn against raw milk's potential dangers if not handled properly. She neglects to mention that the unpasteurized beverage "caused 2,659 cases of illnesses, 269 hospitalizations, 3 deaths, 6 stillbirths and 2 miscarriages" between 1987 and 2010, according to the CDC. To blindly guzzle raw milk without knowing the facts sounds more dangerous than dodging Jewish space lasers, if you ask me. But by all means, Marge, pour yourself a mason jar of the raw stuff and drink up!

X post: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Via Yahoo! News