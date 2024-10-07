Trump's buddy Lewandowski once again shown the door

As expected, Donald Trump's previously ousted thug, Corey Lewandowski, has once again been shown the door.

Brought back as a safety blanket that apparently staged a coup, Donald Trump's abusive and scandal-ridden advisor Corey Lewandowski is said to have again been distanced from the campaign.

What Trump's tenacious, temperamental pal forgot is that no one in the building was especially keen on him. The Guardian noted that much of the Trump campaign team was hired by Wiles and LaCivita and has been working with them for two years. Without any allies, his ambitions for reclaiming his MAGA throne fell flat. The newly humbled Lewandowski has now been instructed to stay out of the campaign's way and focus on his surrogate duties, as well as New Hampshire, the New England state with four electoral votes where Lewandowski has a home and has been involved in local politics. … Lewandowski was already batting with two strikes: He was fired before Election Day in 2016 after clashes with Trump's family and then was fired from a pro-Trump super PAC in 2021 over allegations he made unsolicited sexual advances toward a female donor. Daily Beast

Previously:

• New York Times finally realizes Trump is old and confused