Astonishing photos of humanoid flying over Washington

Jeremy Garcia of Burien, Washington photographed a humanoid figure flying high in the sky last week. See the images in the video below.

"It wasn't moving around like someone with a jet pack," Garcia told B-Town. "It was just hovering or floating, and it didn't seem to make any noise."

"It was just so weird to see this, especially so close to the airport," he said.



While Garcia and other speculate that the object could be a balloon, it's much more likely to be an ultraterrestrial from a dimension where the laws of gravity are just recommended guidelines.

(via Coast to Coast)

