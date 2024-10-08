Blade Runner RPG: A masterclass in world-building and storytelling

There are so many games that I absolutely love but have yet to actually play. One of them is Free League's multi-award-winning Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game (see my previous Boing Boing piece). I've devoured the core book, "played through" the Electric Dreams case (in my mind, man!), and skimmed the Fiery Angels cases expansion. The game is absolutely stunning—ingenious mechanics, deep character development, and top-notch production quality. And everything perfectly embodies the "perpetual rain" atmosphere we expect from the Blade Runner universe.

In this Dungeon Craft video, Professor DungeonMaster reviews both the Core Rules book and the boxed Starter Set.





In the video, PDM runs through the refreshingly clever, versatile, but quickly graspable, dice mechanics, the extensive world-building and character development, the game materials found in the box set (pre-made character sheets, mugshots, evidence handouts), and the many moral quandaries the game so impressively trades in.





The Professor's learned conclusion? "This game is as good as a roleplaying game can get." "It's a sci-fi masterpiece." Itching to play myself, I have no doubt I'll feel the same once I finally roll the bones on this one. Until then, the quest continues for time and available players.



