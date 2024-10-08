Chippendale's dancers to unionize

The infamous Chippendales dance troupe at the Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas has announced plans to unionize as part of Actors' Equity Association, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. It is the first all-male adult performance group to unionize, with a supermajority of the roughly two dozen cast members signing their authorization cards last week. In case the union does not receive voluntary recognition, the performers have also filed the appropriate paperwork with the National Labor Relations Board in order to hold a formal union election as well; that vote would likely take place within the next month or so.

The unionization comes as costs of living have increased, while worker wages have remained stagnant. It takes a lot of work to make among the prestigious ranks of the Chips, but it sounds like there's very little job security, and that the dancers—the means of the theatrical production, as it were—have not been equitably compensated, considering how much money the institution brings. As one union rep explained in press release (via The Hollywood Reporter):

"We love Chippendales and value being a part of this incredible institution," said the dancers leading this unionization effort. "But we also believe our situation here isn't keeping up with industry standards. In order to continue providing the world-class entertainment that has always been the Chippendales calling card, we need to have a world-class workplace – and that means fair pay, decent benefits, safety and accountability."

Another dancer told the Las Vegas Review Journal:

"The biggest issue that was surprising to me was health benefits, specifically, and sick leave," Godinez said in a phone chat. "There are performers there that have been with the show for seven yeas, one of them has been there 10 years, and the there are no benefits offered for the performers. "To me, that is kind of a minimum that companies should be able to provide for, especially for their full-time performers."

Another dancer said that he and his husband, who is also a member of the troupe, had been offered the same starting wage—despite joining the dance company fifteen years apart.

Good thing there is power in a union! Solidarity with the Chipps.

A first: Chippendales at the Rio to unionize [John Katsilometes / Las Vegas Review Journal]